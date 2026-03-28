Rosé, Jennie, HUNTR/X, Stray Kids, j-hope, Jimin & Jungkook, And CORTIS Win At 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards has revealed this year’s winners!

On March 26 local time, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The soundtrack to the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” won a total of three awards, including Favorite Soundtrack. HUNTR/X (singing voices EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami) won Duo/Group of the Year, while their smash hit “Golden” won K-Pop Song of the Year.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took home two awards: Best Collaboration (for her hit single “APT.” with Bruno Mars) and K-Pop Artist of the Year.

Stray Kids was crowned K-Pop Group of the Year, while BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s solo album “Ruby” claimed the prize for K-Pop Album of the Year.

BTS’s j-hope won two separate awards: Favorite TikTok Dance (for his solo song “MONA LISA”) and Favorite K-Pop Collab (for his single “Sweet Dreams” featuring Miguel).

CORTIS snagged this year’s award for Best New Artist, while BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook’s variety show “Are You Sure?!” won the prize for Favorite On Screen.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

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