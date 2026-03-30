Watch: Park Bo Young's Desire Is Awakened By Gold Bars She Finds By Chance In New Suspense Drama 'Gold Land' Teaser

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has released its main trailer!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

The main trailer opens with a monologue by Hee Joo which instantly grabs attention, powerfully capturing the desire awakened by 150 billion won (approximately $19,984,000) worth of gold bars and the fierce clashes between the characters.

Kim Hee Joo becomes entangled in a massive illegal gold-smuggling case when, at the request of her airline first-officer boyfriend Lee Do Kyung (Lee Hyun Wook), she lets a coffin belonging to a smuggling ring pass through security screening. With even the smuggling organization—and Lee Do Kyung himself—unaware of what’s inside, Hee Joo discovers the gold bars in the coffin and, without realizing it, comes face to face with a hidden desire within herself, gradually stepping onto a path of irreversible choices.

Meanwhile, Director Park (Lee Kwang Soo), an executive of the organization pursuing Hee Joo after the coffin is stolen, launches a ruthless chase without a drop of mercy, foreshadowing a breathless turn of events.

In the end, Hee Joo even takes up a gun to survive with the gold bars. The muzzle points toward Woo Ki (Kim Sung Cheol), the first to sense the gold’s existence. Woo Ki, an employee at a private lending company who approaches her warmly due to a connection from their childhood, proposes they partner up—but his unpredictable behavior, wavering between alliance and betrayal, heightens the tension.

On top of that, corrupt cop Kim Jin Man (Kim Hee Won), who is in cahoots with the hotel-casino Gold Land and learns of the 150 billion won in gold, joins forces along with Director Park, escalating the conflict of desires as everyone fights to claim the gold—kicking off a dangerous game.

Watch the full teaser below!

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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Also watch Kim Sung Cheol in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

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