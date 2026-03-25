Watch: BTS Takes 1st Win For 'SWIM' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Yena, P1Harmony, And More

BTS has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “SWIM”!

On the March 25 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were ALL(H)OURS’ “DEAD MAN WALKING,” AtHeart’s “Butterfly Doors,” BLACKPINK’s “GO,” Yena’s “Catch Catch,” and BTS’s “SWIM.”

The trophy ultimately went to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Yena, P1Harmony, H1-KEY, NouerA, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, LATENCY, S2IT, In A Minute, Big Ocean, cosmosy, Woo Yerin, AmbiO, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

AtHeart – “Shut Up” and “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

LATENCY – “LATENCY”

S2IT – “What I Want”

In A Minute – “I Need You”

Big Ocean – “Cold Moon”

cosmosy – “Chance”

Woo Yerin – “the lost thread”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

V01D – “Tug of War”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now