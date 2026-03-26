Watch: BTS Takes 2nd Win For 'SWIM' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By ITZY's Yuna, VERIVERY's Kangmin, And More

BTS has a won a second music show trophy for their latest hit “SWIM”!

On the March 26 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM” and BLACKPINK’s “GO.” BTS ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,167 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ITZY’s Yuna, VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Yena, Baby DONT Cry, CSR, CUTIE STREET, H//PE PRINCESS, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, AB6IX, NouerA, OWIS, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, ODD YOUTH, DIGNITY, and cosmosy.

Check out their performances below!

ITZY’s Yuna – “Ice Cream”

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

CUTIE STREET – “Can’t we just be cute?”

H//PE PRINCESS – “DAISY” and “gOOd!”

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul – “Hertz”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

OWIS – “MUSEUM”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

cosmosy – “Chance”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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