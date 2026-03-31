Namkoong Min Showcases Thoughtful Gift From NCT's Jaemin On Set Of His New Drama

Namkoong Min and NCT’s Jaemin’s continue to share their support for each other!

Previously, the two stars appeared together on the YouTube show “SELF-ON KODE” after years of fans noting the uncanny resemblance between Jaemin and Namkoong Min.

Following the show, Namkoong Min sent a coffee truck to the venue of NCT DREAM’s encore concert “THE DREAM SHOW 4 : FUTURE THE DREAM.”

On March 31, Namkoong Min took to Instagram to share that Jaemin had also sent a chicken skewer truck to the set of his upcoming drama “The Completion of Marriage” (literal title). Namkoong Min wrote, “Tasty. The chicken skewers Jaemin bought.” The food truck banners read, “NCT’s delicious restaurant. Please enjoy chicken skewers. From Jaemin,” “Supporting Namkoong Min sunbae and ‘The Completion of Marriage’ team,” and “Please enjoy the food and gain strength for the shoot.”

Namkoong Min is currently gearing up to star in KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Completion of Marriage,” a thriller romance that follows a man who, on the brink of divorce, faces a dangerous criminal in order to save his kidnapped wife.

Watch Namkoong Min in “Stove League” on Viki:

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Also watch “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM” below:

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