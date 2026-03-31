March Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of March!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from February 28 to March 28.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 27,363,112, marking a staggering 242.35 percent increase in their score since February.

Park Ji Hoon shot to second place after seeing a whopping 284.89 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 14,042,781 for March.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 8,363,524, marking a 29.88 percent increase in his score since February.

BLACKPINK came in at a relatively close fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,884,894, marking a 59.06 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Yoo Hae Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,568,885, marking a 28.15 percent increase in his score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below!

Watch Now

Top Right Photo Credit: Xportsnews