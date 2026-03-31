March Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 31, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of March!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from February 28 to March 28.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 27,363,112, marking a staggering 242.35 percent increase in their score since February.

Park Ji Hoon shot to second place after seeing a whopping 284.89 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 14,042,781 for March.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 8,363,524, marking a 29.88 percent increase in his score since February.

BLACKPINK came in at a relatively close fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,884,894, marking a 59.06 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Yoo Hae Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,568,885, marking a 28.15 percent increase in his score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. Yoo Hae Jin
  6. Yoo Jae Suk
  7. IVE
  8. Son Heung Min
  9. SEVENTEEN
  10. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  11. Lee Jung Hoo
  12. Jun Hyun Moo
  13. Ryu Hyun Jin
  14. Ha Jung Woo
  15. Yoo Ji Tae
  16. Park Bo Gum
  17. Hyun Bin
  18. ENHYPEN
  19. Sung Si Kyung
  20. Lee Byung Hun
  21. Park Jin Young
  22. Han Ji Min
  23. KiiiKiii
  24. Lee Chan Won
  25. Lee Jun Hyuk
  26. Wanna One
  27. Kim Tae Ri
  28. Shin Dong Yup
  29. Stray Kids
  30. Go Youn Jung

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below!

Watch Now

Top Right Photo Credit: Xportsnews

BLACKPINK
BTS
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
Ha Jung Woo
Han Ji Min
Hyun Bin
IVE
Jun Hyun Moo
KiiiKiii
Kim Tae Ri
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jung Hoo
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jin Young
Ryu Hyun Jin
SEVENTEEN
Shin Dong Yup
Son Heung Min
Stray Kids
Sung Si Kyung
Wanna One
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
XPN
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Jae Suk
Yoo Ji Tae

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