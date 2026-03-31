April Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from March 1 to April 1.

KiiiKiii held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 1,340,747, marking a 7.57 percent increase in their score since March. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “I DO ME,” “404,” and “Gen Z vibe,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “appear on,” “free-spirited,” and “bold.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.40 percent positive reactions.

Hearts2Hearts rose to second place after seeing a 70.70 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 1,228,147 for April.

CORTIS climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,158,956, marking a 73.15 percent rise in their score since March.

TWS took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 838,461, marking a 4.15 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, ILLIT rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 746,638, marking a 37.16 percent rise in their score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!