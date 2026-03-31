April Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 31, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from March 1 to April 1.

KiiiKiii held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 1,340,747, marking a 7.57 percent increase in their score since March. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “I DO ME,” “404,” and “Gen Z vibe,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “appear on,” “free-spirited,” and “bold.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.40 percent positive reactions.

Hearts2Hearts rose to second place after seeing a 70.70 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 1,228,147 for April.

CORTIS climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,158,956, marking a 73.15 percent rise in their score since March.

TWS took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 838,461, marking a 4.15 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, ILLIT rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 746,638, marking a 37.16 percent rise in their score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. KiiiKiii
  2. Hearts2Hearts
  3. CORTIS
  4. TWS
  5. ILLIT
  6. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  7. KickFlip
  8. BABYMONSTER
  9. AHOF
  10. KATSEYE
  11. izna
  12. ARTMS
  13. AtHeart
  14. RESCENE
  15. MEOVV
  16. idntt
  17. UNIS
  18. eite
  19. Geenius
  20. Baby DONT Cry
  21. NEWBEAT
  22. HORI7ON
  23. NouerA
  24. NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS)
  25. Big Ocean
  26. SPIA
  27. IDID
  28. Candy Shop
  29. ifeye
  30. SAY MY NAME

AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AtHeart
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
Big Ocean
Candy Shop
CORTIS
eite
Geenius
Hearts2Hearts
HORI7ON
IDID
idntt
ifeye
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
MEOVV
NEWBEAT
NouerA
NOWZ
RESCENE
SAY MY NAME
SPIA
TWS
UNIS

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