Kim Yoon Hye Joins Kim Sung Cheol And Jin Ki Joo In Talks For New Medical Rom-Com Drama

Kim Yoon Hye is in talks to join the new drama “Sleeping Doctor” (literal title)!

On April 1, YTN Star reported that Kim Yoon Hye had confirmed her appearance in the drama.

However, a representative from her agency J,WIDE Company clarified, “She is currently positively reviewing the offer.”

“Sleeping Doctor” is a human romantic comedy that follows Hong Gyeong, a psychiatrist who carries the trauma of past sexual assault. Believing she has overcome her past, she opens the private clinic she has always dreamed of. However, she begins experiencing narcolepsy, falling asleep whenever she faces patients, leading to her struggles to stay afloat as a self-employed doctor at a neighborhood clinic. Her path toward healing begins when she meets Nam Ji Oh, a brilliant freelance doctor with encyclopedic medical knowledge, who helps her slowly step out of the shadows of her trauma.

Jin Ki Joo is currently in talks to play Hong Gyeong, while Kim Sung Cheol is in talks for the role of Nam Ji Oh.

Kim Yoon Hye has reportedly been offered the role of Jang Hye Jung, a nurse at Healer Mental Health Clinic, where Hong Gyeong serves as the director.

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

In the meantime, watch Kim Yoon Hye in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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