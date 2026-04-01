April Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from March 2 to April 2.

ILLIT’s Wonhee held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 489,975, marking a 17.89 percent increase in her score since March. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “cheeks,” “20th birthday party,” and “fourth mini album,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “cheerful,” “effort,” and “model.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.71 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, TWS’s Dohoon maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 377,082 for April.

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian jumped to third place after seeing a whopping 103.43 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 322,906 for the month.

KiiiKiii’s Jiyu took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 282,996, marking a 40.77 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS’s Keonho came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 282,265, marking a staggering 107.33 percent increase in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!