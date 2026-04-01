April Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 01, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from March 2 to April 2.

ILLIT’s Wonhee held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 489,975, marking a 17.89 percent increase in her score since March. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “cheeks,” “20th birthday party,” and “fourth mini album,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “cheerful,” “effort,” and “model.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.71 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, TWS’s Dohoon maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 377,082 for April.

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian jumped to third place after seeing a whopping 103.43 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 322,906 for the month.

KiiiKiii’s Jiyu took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 282,996, marking a 40.77 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, CORTIS’s Keonho came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 282,265, marking a staggering 107.33 percent increase in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  2. TWS’s Dohoon
  3. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  4. KiiiKiii’s Jiyu
  5. CORTIS’s Keonho
  6. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  7. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  8. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  9. MEOVV’s Anna
  10. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  11. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  12. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  13. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  14. ILLIT’s Minju
  15. AtHeart’s Nahyun
  16. TWS’s Shinyu
  17. AtHeart’s Arin
  18. KiiiKiii’s Haum
  19. KiiiKiii’s Kya
  20. KiiiKiii’s Leesol
  21. TWS’s Jihoon
  22. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  23. ILLIT’s Moka
  24. ILLIT’s Yunah
  25. ILLIT’s Iroha
  26. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
  27. TWS’s Youngjae
  28. KATSEYE’s Manon
  29. BABYMONSTER’s Asa
  30. TWS’s Kyungmin

A-Na
Ahyeon
Anna (MEOVV)
Arin (AtHeart)
Asa
AtHeart
BABYMONSTER
Carmen
CORTIS
Dohoon
Haum
Hearts2Hearts
Ian
ILLIT
Iroha
Jihoon (TWS)
Jiwoo (Hearts2Hearts)
Jiyu
Juhoon
Juun
KATSEYE
Keonho
KiiiKiii
Kya
Kyungmin
Leesol
Manon
MEOVV
Minju (ILLIT)
Moka
Nahyun (AtHeart)
Shinyu
Stella
TWS
Wonhee
Ye-on
Youngjae (TWS)
Yuha
Yunah

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