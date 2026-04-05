'In Your Radiant Season' Stars Say Goodbye And Thank Viewers After Finale

Following the conclusion of MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” the drama’s stars have shared their final thoughts and farewells!

On April 3, the romance drama ended its run on a rise in its viewership ratings as it aired its series finale.

Expressing her gratitude to the show’s viewers, Lee Sung Kyung remarked, “I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who laughed and cried together with us and cheered us on while watching ‘In Your Radiant Season.’ It was a drama I filmed with a heart full of passion during cold winter days, and I was really touched by the fact that those feelings resonated with viewers.”

She continued, “Considering how much love you gave us, I believe that the characters of ‘In Your Radiant Season’ are still happily living on. I hope that our viewers also enjoy a happy and healthy ‘radiant season’ of their own.”

Chae Jong Hyeop commented, “I was happy to have been able to greet you as [the character of] Sunwoo Chan. This story of different people, each carrying their own pain, meeting and finding healing that is likened to the changing seasons—it gradually seeped into my heart as well, and it has lingered with me for a long time.”

He went on to add, “Thank you to the viewers who gave us their love while laughing and crying together with us.”

Reflecting on what the drama meant to her, Lee Mi Sook shared, “I was happy to have been able to live as Kim Na Na. [This drama] gave me the chance to feel once again the preciousness of our love for people and the emotions we want to hold onto even as things fade away and are forgotten.”

“To all the ‘Kim Na Nas’ of the world, I want to remind them just how strong and radiant their lives are,” she continued. “I hope that our viewers’ seasons will also always be radiant.”

Kang Suk Woo humbly remarked, “Thanks to the thoughtfulness of the staff, we were able to enjoy filming up until the very end despite the cold weather. I was happy to have been able to portray middle-aged love, and it was very lucky of me to encounter such a heartwarming drama.” He added, “Thank you to everyone who tuned in.”

Han Ji Hyeon revealed, “The dialogue and scenes in the drama were a source of great comfort to me, like the advice of an older adult, and they made me take a moment to reflect on myself. As we are beings that support one another, I hope that when you find yourself going through a tough time, you will take the time to pause and rest for a short while.”

She went on, “Just as spring comes after winter passes by, I will be rooting for all of your lives to be filled with a stream of warm and radiant moments.”

Looking back on her experience during filming, Oh Ye Ju commented, “Through this drama, I was able to grow, and it was a warm journey that allowed me to reflect once again on the value of life. I was happy during every single moment of filming, and I’m grateful for the love you gave us.”

On the time he spent filming the drama, Kwon Hyuk said, “It was a precious time that I will remember for a long while. I hope that, like the characters in ‘In Your Radiant Season,’ a warm season will come your way.”

Finally, Kim Tae Young thanked the drama’s viewers by saying, “The support and encouragement of viewers gave me a lot of strength. I hope that this drama, which was my debut project, will remain in your memories for a long time.”

Watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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Or check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” here:

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And watch Han Ji Hyeon’s drama “Face Me” below!

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