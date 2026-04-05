ENHYPEN's 'THE SIN : VANISH' Spends 10th Week On Billboard 200 + Remains In Top 10 Of Album Sales Chart

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album is a stable hit on the Billboard 200!

Back in January, ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, tying the group’s personal record for their highest-ranking album to date.

Over two months later, “THE SIN : VANISH” is now spending its 10th consecutive week on the Billboard 200, where it ranked No. 184 this week.

Notably, “THE SIN : VANISH” is only ENHYPEN’s second album ever to spend 10 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, following their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD.” (The group’s 2023 mini album “DARK BLOOD” also spent 10 weeks on the Billboard 200, but they were non-consecutive: the album dropped off the chart after eight weeks, then re-entered it later on.)

“THE SIN : VANISH” also maintained its position at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, in addition to staying strong at No. 9 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the ninth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 89 this week, marking their 88th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!