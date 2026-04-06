Watch: Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Showcase Adorable Chemistry During Poster Shoot For 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Get ready for the return of “Yumi’s Cells 3”!

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Yumi’s Cells 3” shared a behind-the-scenes look of the drama’s various poster shoots, featuring brief interviews with Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won.

In the first poster shoot, Kim Go Eun shares that she reviewed Seasons 1 and 2 to get back into character. The two actors also give a sneak peek at their playful chemistry as they take adorable pictures with a film camera.

Kim Go Eun further dishes on her excitement to work with the director and staff again as well as returning and new cast members, while Kim Jae Won remarks, “Above all, I hope Yumi lives a happy life.”

While filming the main poster, Kim Go Eun showcases a wide range of Yumi’s expressions from annoyance to heart-fluttering excitement while Kim Jae Won perfectly portrays his character’s rigid personality. In messages to their characters, Kim Go Eun says, “Let’s wake up those cells, Yumi!” Kim Jae Won jokingly tells Soon Rok, “Sometimes, you can seem full of yourself if you’re too logical, so I hope you find a middle ground. Above all, I hope you will take good care of writer Yumi.”

Finally, the cast talks about their prime cell, with Kim Go Eun picking the Love Cell, just like Yumi, while Kim Jae Won picks the rational cell.

Check out the full making-of video below!

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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Also watch Season 1 on Viki:

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