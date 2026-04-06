Lee Seung Gi Terminates Contract With Big Planet Made

Lee Seung Gi has parted ways with his agency Big Planet Made Entertainment.

On April 6, Lee Seung Gi’s legal representative released the following official statement:

Hello, this is attorney Yoon Yong Seok of Hyunmyung Law Office representing Lee Seung Gi.

On behalf of Lee Seung Gi (hereinafter, the “Artist”), we would like to state our official position regarding the termination of the Artist’s exclusive contract, among other related matters.

Citing Big Planet Made Entertainment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the “Agency”)’s breach of the exclusive contract, the Artist notified the Agency of termination in late March, and as a result, the above exclusive contract has been lawfully terminated.

Despite various issues surrounding the Agency in recent months, the departure of artists affiliated with the Agency, and the non-payment of certain settlement amounts, the Artist initially made efforts to maintain the relationship of trust. However, from September of last year up to the present, settlement payments have not been made, and problems have also arisen with respect to support for the Artist’s entertainment activities, as well as the payment of costs to on-site staff and related external vendors.

In response, the Artist requested access to basic documents concerning the contractual relationship and related matters in order to secure transparency in settlements, but this request was also refused without any legitimate reason.

Accordingly, the Artist notified the Agency in late March that he was terminating the exclusive contract, and in doing so, the exclusive contract was lawfully terminated and its effect has fully come to an end.

Going forward, the Artist will do his utmost to ensure that no unforeseen harm arises for other related parties due to this situation, and he will also carry out his scheduled engagements without disruption. Above all, we would like to emphasize that he will continue his entertainment activities with a strong sense of responsibility so as not to disappoint his fans and the staff who work hard on site.

Thank you.