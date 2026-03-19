VIVIZ, Lee Mujin, And BE'O Notify Big Planet Made Of Contract Termination + Agency Briefly Responds

It has been reported that the girl group VIVIZ and singers Lee Mujin and BE’O have notified their agency Big Planet Made Entertainment that they are terminating their exclusive contracts.

On March 19, a media outlet reported that VIVIZ, Lee Mujin, and BE’O sent Big Planet Made Entertainment a notice of termination of their exclusive contracts, citing serious violations of the exclusive contracts and a breakdown of the relationship of trust.

In response to the report, Big Planet Made Entertainment briefly stated, “A final conclusion has not been reached. Our agency is doing its utmost to ensure the artists can continue their activities normally.”

Earlier that day, it also became known that nine members of THE BOYZ—Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric—had sent a certificate of contents to ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga Won back in February, notifying her of termination of their exclusive contracts against ONE HUNDRED, the parent company of Big Planet Made Entertainment. ONE HUNDRED, however, countered that they cannot accept THE BOYZ members’ demand to terminate their exclusive contracts.

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