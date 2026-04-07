Lee Kwang Soo Will Stop At Nothing To Recover His Missing Gold Bars In New Drama “Gold Land”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled new stills of Lee Kwang Soo in character!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Lee Kwang Soo stars as Director Park, a man driven by desire. Director Park relentlessly chases Hee Joo to recover the missing gold bars. He is like a runaway locomotive, unstoppable and fueled by desire.

As the situation intensifies, he grows rougher and more ruthless. His obsession with the gold eventually consumes everything in its path. He even sheds his humanity, becoming a rampaging force that fuels a tense chase between fugitive and pursuer.

The stills show Director Park’s wild-eyed stare and deep scars on his cheeks. With a gold necklace, gold watch, and tattoos on his arms, he projects an imposing presence.

Lee Kwang Soo worked closely with director Kim Seong Hoon to perfect the character’s details, bringing Director Park to life in a more three-dimensional way. Lee Kwang Soo said, “The makeup was so extensive that you wouldn’t recognize me. As the story moves forward, I wanted to use my appearance to show the character’s immense ambition and greed through the many events and accidents he goes through in the latter half.”

He added, “After reading the tightly woven story and a script full of twists and turns, I was so captivated that I knew I had to be part of it.”

Director Kim Sung Hoon said, “I wanted to show Lee Kwang Soo exactly as he is. He plays a runaway locomotive, unable to slow down when driven by desire. With his distinctive physique and all-out action, he projects a threatening presence and displays the extreme ruthlessness of the story’s ultimate antagonist.”

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

While waiting, watch Lee Kwang Soo in “It’s Okay, That’s Love” below:

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