Park Ji Hoon's New Drama 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Confirms Premiere Date

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will be premiering next month!

On April 7, iZE reported that “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere simultaneously via TVING and tvN on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST as the follow-up Monday-Tuesday drama to “Yumi’s Cells 3.” Following the reports, both TVING and tvN confirmed the May 11 premiere date.

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military mess hall comedy drama about an army cook who trades his rifle for a kitchen knife and his bullet belt for an apron. Park Ji Hoon, who has recently made great waves in the film industry for his record-breaking film “The King’s Warden,” will be starring as Kang Sung Jae, who gains a reputation as a “problem soldier.” One day, a mysterious Army Cook Quest screen appears before him, unlocking an intriguing new journey.

In addition to Park Ji Hoon, the drama features a star-studded cast including Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Sang Yi, Jung Woong In, Han Dong Hee, Lee Hong Nae, and more. The drama has reportedly finished filming.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for the premiere of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)