Watch: BTS Is Back With Epic MV For 'Hooligan'

BTS has returned with a spectacular new music video!

On April 8 at midnight KST, BTS released the music video for “Hooligan,” a fan-favorite B-side from their new album “ARIRANG.”

A rebellious, high-energy track that was co-written by RM, j-hope, and Suga, “Hooligan” showcases a very different side of the group from their dreamy, chart-topping title track “SWIM.”

Check out BTS’s new music video for “Hooligan” below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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