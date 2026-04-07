Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 1 to March 31.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,617,028, marking a 0.23 percent rise in his score since last month.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin also held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 2,528,551, marking a 3.30 percent increase in his score.

Stray Kids came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,481,162, marking a 16.79 percent rise in their score since last month.

KiiiKiii jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,128,902, while Park Ji Hyeon rounded out the top five with a score of 1,987,791.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!