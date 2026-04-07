Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 07, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 1 to March 31.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,617,028, marking a 0.23 percent rise in his score since last month.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin also held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 2,528,551, marking a 3.30 percent increase in his score.

Stray Kids came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,481,162, marking a 16.79 percent rise in their score since last month.

KiiiKiii jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,128,902, while Park Ji Hyeon rounded out the top five with a score of 1,987,791.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  2. Kim Yong Bin
  3. Stray Kids
  4. KiiiKiii
  5. Park Ji Hyeon
  6. ENHYPEN
  7. BIBI
  8. Park Seo Jin
  9. BABYMONSTER
  10. Hearts2Hearts
  11. RIIZE
  12. DAY6
  13. Ahn Sung Hoon
  14. Car, the garden
  15. Rowoon
  16. Lee Mujin
  17. Kim Hee Jae
  18. BTOB’s Changsub
  19. HANRORO
  20. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  21. TWS
  22. CORTIS
  23. Woody
  24. Son Tae Jin
  25. Choi Yu Ree
  26. Jung Seung Hwan
  27. Jin Hae Sung
  28. Jo Yuri
  29. BOYNEXTDOOR
  30. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Ahn Sung Hoon
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
Car the garden
Changsub
Choi Yu Ree
CORTIS
DAY6
Doh Kyung Soo
ENHYPEN
EXO
Hearts2Hearts
Jin Hae Sung
Jo Yuri
Jung Seung Hwan
KiiiKiii
Kim Hee Jae
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Mujin
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
RIIZE
Rowoon
Son Tae Jin
Stray Kids
TWS
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read