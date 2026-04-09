Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, And More Reveal Their Desires In New Drama “Gold Land” Posters

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled new character posters!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

The posters highlight the different perspectives and tension among five individuals, revealing the raw face of desire.

Kim Hee Joo, described as “a woman awakened to desire,” shows a completely changed expression when she faces the gold bars, her eyes flickering with gold and her face trembling.

Woo Gi (Kim Sung Cheol), described as “a man honest in the face of desires,” reveals his uncontrollable greed with a blatant gaze at the gold bars.

Lee Do Kyung (Lee Hyun Wook), Kim Hee Joo’s lover and the catalyst of the incident, captures attention with a cold expression as “a man betting on desire.”

Kim Jin Man (Kim Hee Won), described as “a man held hostage by desire,” reveals the intersection of desire and calculation through a watchful gaze, even beneath his indifferent expression.

Director Park (Lee Kwang Soo), described as “a man chasing desire,” displays his obsession with the gold bars through a flash of manic intensity in his eyes.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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And Kim Hee Won in his film “Hi-Five”:

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