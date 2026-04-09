Watch: BTS Takes 11th Win For "SWIM" And Triple Crown On "M Countdown"; Performances By Hwasa, Dayoung, And More
BTS has won their eleventh music show trophy for “SWIM”!
On the April 9 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM” and Kep1er’s “KILLA (Face the other me).” BTS ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,052 points.
This is the third time that “SWIM” has taken first place on “M Countdown,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown.”
Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included Kep1er, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, WJSN’s Dayoung, Red Velvet’s Irene, KISS OF LIFE, hrtz.wav, KickFlip, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, Jang Haneum, Baby DONT Cry, YOUNG POSSE, cosmosy, Min Jiwoon, and RESCENE.
Check out their performances below!
Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “So Cute”
WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”
Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”
KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”
hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN” and “Outta my mind”
KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’” and “Backward”
KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”
AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”
Jang Haneum – “WANNA”
Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”
YOUNG POSSE – “we don’t go to bed tonight”
cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”
Min Jiwoon – “Feel It Too”
RESCENE – “Runaway”
Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below: