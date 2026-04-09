Watch: BTS Takes 11th Win For 'SWIM' And Triple Crown On 'M Countdown'; Performances By Hwasa, Dayoung, And More

BTS has won their eleventh music show trophy for “SWIM”!

On the April 9 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM” and Kep1er’s “KILLA (Face the other me).” BTS ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,052 points.

This is the third time that “SWIM” has taken first place on “M Countdown,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown.”

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Kep1er, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, WJSN’s Dayoung, Red Velvet’s Irene, KISS OF LIFE, hrtz.wav, KickFlip, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, Jang Haneum, Baby DONT Cry, YOUNG POSSE, cosmosy, Min Jiwoon, and RESCENE.

Check out their performances below!

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “So Cute”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN” and “Outta my mind”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’” and “Backward”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

YOUNG POSSE – “we don’t go to bed tonight”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

Min Jiwoon – “Feel It Too”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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