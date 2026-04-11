Watch: BTS Takes 12th Win For 'SWIM' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Hwasa, Dayoung, KISS OF LIFE, And More

BTS has claimed a 12th music show trophy for “SWIM”!

On the April 11 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM,” DAY6’s Wonpil’s “Highs and Lows,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 8,532 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Red Velvet’s Irene, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, WJSN’s Dayoung, KISS OF LIFE, KickFlip, Kep1er, KEYVITUP, hrtz.wav, RESCENE, Baby DONT Cry, AMPERS&ONE, YOUNG POSSE, Jang Haneum, S2IT, DIGNITY, and cosmosy.

Check out their performances below!

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “So Cute”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

KickFlip – “Backward” and “Eye-Poppin’”

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

YOUNG POSSE – “we don’t go to bed tonight”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

S2IT – “What I Want”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now