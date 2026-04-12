3 Reasons To Watch Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won's New Rom-Com 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Get ready for the premiere of “Yumi’s Cells 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won will be joining the cast as Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

1. A relatable romance

“Yumi’s Cells” has already received love for being the first Korean drama to blend real life with elements of 3D animation. Furthermore, the ordinary yet witty, realistic, and fresh story of Yumi’s life and romance was relatable to many, delivering laughter and heart-fluttering excitement. This season of “Yumi’s Cells” will once again captivate with the series’ trademark relatability and warmth. Yumi’s new love and the way she matures through that love will be relatable to viewers. The combination of Kim Go Eun, who returns after four years as the epitome of the character Yumi, Kim Jae Won, who newly joins the crew, and the production team including director Lee Sang Yeob and screenwriters Song Jae Jung and Kim Kyung Ran further raises anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

2. Love-hate relationship

Although Yumi has become a successful author by Season 3, she still faces difficulty when it comes to love. Her cell village is also quiet without any new heart-fluttering moments in her monotonous life. In the midst, editorial PD Soon Rok arrives and shakes up Yumi’s once peaceful cell village. Despite Soon Rok’s sweet looking appearance, he delivers hard-hitting facts with a straight face. Logical and calm, he’s a homebody who lives life on “low battery mode” in order to conserve his energy. The exhilarating moments as “hate” changes to “love” will deliver an exciting romance to viewers.

3. A heartwarming story made by the actors’ phenomenal chemistry

One of the highlights of the “Yumi’s Cells” series is the passionate acting of the actors who will deliver a touching story full of laughs. Jeon Suk Ho reprises his role as Dae Yong, the editor-in-chief at Julie Publishing, and Choi Daniel joins as Ju Ho, a writer character not in the original story. Jo Hye Jung plays Na Hee, Yumi’s assistant writer, Mi Ram takes on the role of Yi Da, Yumi’s dependable supporter, and Park Se In transforms into Producer Jang, Yumi’s managing producer. Special appearances including Sung Ji Ru as Yumi’s father Man Sik, Yoon Yoo Sun as Yumi’s mother Yeong Shim, Lee Yu Bi as the energetic Ruby, and 2PM’s Chansung as Producer Yoon will further make Season 3 shine even more brightly. The strong acting of the cast and their exceptional chemistry will captivate viewers again this spring.

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch a teaser for Season 3 below:

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Also binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

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