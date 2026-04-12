Watch: BTS Takes 13th Win And Triple Crown For 'SWIM' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Irene, Hwasa, KISS OF LIFE, And More

BTS has snagged a 13th music show trophy for “SWIM”!

On the April 12 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 8,590 points.

This is the third time that “SWIM” has taken first place on “Inkigayo,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Red Velvet’s Irene, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, WJSN’s Dayoung, KISS OF LIFE, KickFlip, Kep1er, KEYVITUP, hrtz.wav, RESCENE, AMPERS&ONE, YOUNG POSSE, Baby DONT Cry, Jang Haneum, DIGNITY, and cosmosy.

Check out their performances below!

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “So Cute”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

KickFlip – “Backward” and “Eye-Poppin’”

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

KEYVITUP – “BEST ONE” and “KEYVITUP”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

YOUNG POSSE – “we don’t go to bed tonight”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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