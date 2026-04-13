I.O.I Announces Official Fan Club Name

I.O.I has announced the group’s official fan club name!

On April 13, I.O.I announced their official fan club name to be “Angdungi” (romanized name), a name reminiscent of what I.O.I called their fans 10 years ago. It will be a name to refer to fans who waited for I.O.I despite the passage of time.

I.O.I is currently preparing to make a comeback in May with the nine members Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Kim So Hye, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Lim Nayoung, and Yeonjung. Kang Mina and Zhou Jie Qiong will be unable to participate due to pre-scheduled commitments.

Earlier in March, I.O.I also announced their 10th anniversary tour “LOOP.” Check out I.O.I’s recent practice video of “Pick Me” below!

Are you excited for I.O.I’s comeback? What do you think of the fan club name?

While waiting, watch Kim Se Jeong in “Brewing Love“:

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And Jung Chaeyeon in “Family By Choice“:

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