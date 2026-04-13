Hyeri Unveils Official Light Stick

Hyeri has unveiled her official light stick design!

On April 13, Hyeri unveiled the design for her official light stick, featuring her adorable cat character “HYEROOCAT” at the center.

Earlier on April 6, Hyeri announced her 2026 Asia fan meeting tour “HYERIDE,” which will begin on June 13 in Seoul. Hyeri will then visit Macau, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, and Taipei. Check out the stops below!

Recently it was reported that Hyeri is also in talks for the Korean remake of “Caution, Hazardous Wife.”

Are you excited for Hyeri’s fan meeting tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

Also watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” on Viki:

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