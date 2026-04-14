April Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 14, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between March 15 and April 15.

The leads of the popular drama “Climax” dominated this month’s list, which star Ju Ji Hoon topped with a brand reputation index of 3,359,275. High-ranking phrases in Ju Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “Climax,” “Bang Tae Seop,” and “Just an Excuse,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “fierce,” “immerse,” and “talk.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.37 percent positive reactions.

Ha Jung Woo, who is currently starring in “Mad Concrete Dreams,” took second place for April with a brand reputation index of 3,153,662.

Meanwhile, “Climax” leading lady Ha Ji Won ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,970,177.

Han Ji Min, who recently stole hearts in “The Practical Guide to Love,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,920,151.

Finally, Lee Jun Hyuk, who recently starred in “The Art of Sarah,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,165,080.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Ju Ji Hoon
  2. Ha Jung Woo
  3. Ha Ji Won
  4. Han Ji Min
  5. Lee Jun Hyuk
  6. Yoo Yeon Seok
  7. Nana
  8. Park Ji Hoon
  9. Shin Hae Sun
  10. Seo In Guk
  11. Park Shin Hye
  12. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  13. Lee Ki Taek
  14. Park Sung Hoon
  15. Yoo Ho Jung
  16. Esom
  17. Park Min Young
  18. Lee Sang Yi
  19. Im Soo Jung
  20. Choi Ji Su
  21. Seo Kang Jun
  22. Cha Joo Young
  23. Shim Eun Kyung
  24. Lee Sung Kyung
  25. Chae Jong Hyeop
  26. Jung Hye Sung
  27. Woo Do Hwan
  28. Jin Se Yeon
  29. Lee Jun Young
  30. Ko Kyung Pyo

Binge-watch all of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And all of “The Practical Guide to Love” here:

Watch Now

Or catch up on the latest episodes of “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

Watch Now

BLACKPINK
Cha Joo Young
Chae Jong Hyeop
Choi Ji Su
Climax
Esom
Ha Ji Won
Ha Jung Woo
Han Ji Min
Im Soo Jung
Jin Se Yeon
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Ju Ji Hoon
Jung Hye Sung
Ko Kyung Pyo
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Ki Taek
Lee Sang Yi
Lee Sung Kyung
Nana
Park Min Young
Park Shin Hye
Park Sung Hoon
Seo In Guk
Seo Kang Jun
Shim Eun Kyung
Shin Hae Sun
Woo Do Hwan
Yoo Ho Jung
Yoo Yeon Seok

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