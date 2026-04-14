April Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between March 15 and April 15.

The leads of the popular drama “Climax” dominated this month’s list, which star Ju Ji Hoon topped with a brand reputation index of 3,359,275. High-ranking phrases in Ju Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “Climax,” “Bang Tae Seop,” and “Just an Excuse,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “fierce,” “immerse,” and “talk.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.37 percent positive reactions.

Ha Jung Woo, who is currently starring in “Mad Concrete Dreams,” took second place for April with a brand reputation index of 3,153,662.

Meanwhile, “Climax” leading lady Ha Ji Won ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,970,177.

Han Ji Min, who recently stole hearts in “The Practical Guide to Love,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,920,151.

Finally, Lee Jun Hyuk, who recently starred in “The Art of Sarah,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,165,080.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And all of “The Practical Guide to Love” here:

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Or catch up on the latest episodes of “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

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