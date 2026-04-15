Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Entangled In Dangerous Pursuit Of Gold In New Drama “Gold Land” Poster

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled a new poster!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

The poster captures attention as the desires of five characters clash in tense opposition. Standing before 150 billion won (approximately $101,829,600) in gold bars, Kim Hee Joo, Woo Gi (Kim Sung Cheol), Lee Do Kyung (Lee Hyun Wook), Kim Jin Man (Kim Hee Won), and Director Park (Lee Kwang Soo) reveal their greed. Their intense gazes, paired with a golden light cutting through the darkness, create a powerful atmosphere.

At the bottom of the poster, Kim Hee Joo appears before awakening to her desires, creating a sharp contrast with the chaos that will unfold as characters chase, deceive, and betray one another.

Centered on Kim Hee Joo, who accidentally gains possession of 150 billion won in gold bars from a smuggling ring, a web of intertwined relationships takes shape. This includes Woo Gi, who teams up with her, Lee Do Kyung, her boyfriend who dragged her into the case, Kim Jin Man, who starts to uncover her identity, and Director Park, who pursues her to the very end. Their interests shift within an unpredictable storyline and present ongoing dilemmas of choice.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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And Kim Hee Won in his film “Hi-Five”:

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