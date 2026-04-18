Watch: BTS Takes 14th Win And Triple Crown For 'SWIM' On 'Music Core'; Performances By TXT, PLAVE, And More

BTS has won a 14th music show trophy—and another triple crown—for their latest hit “SWIM”!

On the April 18 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM,” AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 5,723 points.

This is the third time that “SWIM” has taken first place on “Music Core,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included TXT, PLAVE, SANTOS BRAVOS, WJSN’s Dayoung, KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, MODYSSEY, VVS, ALL’N, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, RESCENE, ifeye, hrtz.wav, BE BOYS, Lee Ji Min, 1000°, and cosmosy.

Check out their performances below!

TXT – “Stick With You”

PLAVE – “Born Savage”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

VVS – “DA$H”

ALL’N – “We Up”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”

Lee Ji Min – “You’re Mine, You’re My Man”

1000° – “FIX IT”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”