Park Bo Young Is Entangled In Tense Relationships With Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, And More In “Gold Land”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has shared brand new stills!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the intense confrontations and dangerous relationships surrounding the gold bars.

The first image captures Hee Joo, who undergoes a desperate transformation to protect the gold. She is seen alongside Woo Gi (Kim Sung Cheol), who catches wind of the gold’s existence and slyly proposes a deadly alliance, revealing a tense relationship that blurs the line between cooperation and threat.

Hee Joo’s dynamic with Lee Do Kyung (Lee Hyun Wook)—her boyfriend who is now wavering in the face of the gold—hints at a dangerous choice between love and greed, sparking curiosity.

Corrupt police officer Kim Jin Man (Kim Hee Won) acts as a wild card who shakes up the plot, watching Hee Joo with a seemingly indifferent yet sharp gaze, while her love-hate relationship with her mother (Moon Jung Hee) adds depth to Hee Joo’s tragic narrative. Above all, the vicious and reckless rampage of Director Park (Lee Kwang Soo), who relentlessly pursues Hee Joo, foreshadows an intense catastrophe.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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Also check out Kim Sung Cheol in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

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