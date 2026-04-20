Shin Eun Soo Joins Jang Keun Suk In Talks For New Drama

Shin Eun Soo may be joining the upcoming drama “Hyupban” (working title)!

On April 20, Xportsnews reported that Shin Eun Soo will be starring in the drama and is currently coordinating the details.

In response to the report, her agency Management SOOP shared, “She has received an offer for ‘Hyupban’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“Hyupban” tells the story of Ma Han Sang, a gangster with exceptional cooking skills, who ends up hiding in a college student’s home after saving them from danger. The drama is a healing story in which the characters offer each other comfort and support through warm, home-cooked meals.

The drama is based on a Japanese novel, which was previously adapted into a drama in Japan in 2016.

Jang Keun Suk is in talks to play Ma Han Sang, while Lee El has reportedly been offered the role of the mother in a three-generation household—grandmother, mother, and daughter—where he hides.

Shin Eun Soo is expected to take on the role of the daughter in that family—a college student whom Ma Han Sang rescues.

“Hyupban” is currently preparing to begin filming in the first half of the year. Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Shin Eun Soo in “Twinkling Watermelon”:

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