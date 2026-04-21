Court Rules In Favor Of FANTASY BOYS Members And BAE173's Doha For Contract Suspension + Agency Responds

The court has ruled in favor of the six FANTASY BOYS members and BAE173’s Doha who filed injunctions to suspend contracts with their agency PocketDol Studio.

Back in November 2025, BAE173’s Doha along with FANTASY BOYS’ Kang Minseo, Lee Hanbin, Hikaru, Hong Sungmin, Kim Gyurae, and Kaedan filed lawsuits against PocketDol Studio seeking confirmation of the non-existence of their exclusive contracts and injunctions to suspend their validity.

On April 16, the court ruled to grant the injunctions to suspend the exclusive contracts of the six FANTASY BOYS members. While the court acknowledged that the agency had provided statements regarding payment for the first and second quarters of 2025, it identified the lack of specificity in income details and the failure to attach supporting documents as the primary causes for the breakdown of trust.

Following the court ruling, FANTASY BOYS’ agencies PocketDol Studio and Phunky Studio announced their intention to immediately appeal the decision, stating, “The practical realities of entertainment management and the contract fulfillment process were not sufficiently considered,” and added that the judgment “focused only on certain procedural requirements.”

It was additionally revealed on April 21 that the court also granted the injunction filed by Doha against PocketDol Studio.

Regarding the decision, Doha took to his Instagram to share the following message:

Hello, this is Na Gyu Min. Thank you for waiting for such a long time without a word.

And I apologize for reaching out so late. As this was a period of time that held great significance for me, I have been feeling a mix of many emotions lately. Through the recent court decision, I have been able to move past the situation that had brought everything to a standstill.

Now, I intend to move forward once again. I will work to show you what I have been preparing as soon as possible. I will also do my best to greet you from my rightful place once again. Thank you.

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