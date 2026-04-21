NCT WISH Soars Past 1 Million 1st-Day Sales For 1st Time + Hits Career High On Melon Top 100 With 'Ode To Love'

Just one day into their comeback, NCT WISH has already achieved multiple career highs with their new album!

On April 20 at 6 p.m. KST, NCT’s youngest unit made their highly-anticipated comeback with their first full-length album “Ode to Love” and its title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, “Ode to Love” sold an impressive total of 1,285,184 copies on its first day of sales alone, easily smashing NCT WISH’s previous first-day sales record of 772,917 copies (set by their previous mini album “COLOR” last year).

Not only is “Ode to Love” NCT WISH’s first album to sell over 1 million copies on its first day, but within just one day of sales, it has already managed to come close to the group’s personal first-week sales record of 1,395,217 (also set by “COLOR”).

Meanwhile, NCT WISH’s title track “Ode to Love” reached No. 3 on Melon’s Top 100, marking the group’s highest ranking yet on the chart. As of 11 p.m. KST on April 21, “Ode to Love” had returned to its peak of No. 3, proving itself a stable hit.

“Ode to Love” also hit No. 1 on Melon’s Hot 100 (for songs released within the last 30 days), where it currently remains as of 11 p.m. KST on April 21.

Additionally, all of NCT WISH’s tracks from “Ode to Love” managed to enter major domestic realtime charts like Melon and Bugs.

Outside of Korea, “Ode to Love” reached No. 1 on both QQ Music’s digital album sales chart in China and AWA’s realtime trending chart in Japan.

Congratulations to NCT WISH!