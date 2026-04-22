Legal Representative Of 9 THE BOYZ Members Refutes ONE HUNDRED's Claims Of Payment

The legal representative of nine THE BOYZ members has released an official statement regarding the members’ ongoing legal battle with their agency ONE HUNDRED.

Following the group’s demand for contract termination from ONE HUNDRED, it was further reported on April 21 that Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric—nine members of THE BOYZ—filed a complaint against ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga Won for embezzlement. In response, CEO Cha Ga Won’s legal representative released an official statement stating, “We have already completed 100 percent of the exclusive contract fees and settlement payments to the members, and future payment plans have also been transparently established.”

However, following the statement, THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo uploaded a screenshot of the article on his personal Instagram Stories, drawing a question mark and “X” sign beneath the phrase “payment complete.”

On April 22, THE BOYZ’s legal representative, Kim Mun Hui of law firm Yulchon LLC, released the following statement:

Hello, this is attorney Kim Mun Hui from Yulchon LLC.

On behalf of THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric (hereinafter “the artists”), we would like to present the artists’ official position regarding the statement released by ONE HUNDRED LABEL on April 21, 2026.

We would like to clearly state that, as of the time the agency announced its official position claiming that “all settlement payments to the artists have been completed,” as well as up to the present moment, none of the artists have received any payments whatsoever, including the unpaid settlements for the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Even prior to filing for the injunction, the agency repeatedly postponed and reversed payment deadlines, yet proper payment was never made. In particular, during the process of responding to the artists’ application for an injunction to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts, the agency specified payment deadlines multiple times and stated that settlement payments and delayed damages would be paid by those dates, but no actual payment has been made.

Under these circumstances, it is deeply regrettable that an official statement claiming that “payment has been completed” was released despite no payments having been made. The artists take seriously the confusion and concern caused to fans and related parties due to claims that differ from the facts, and we ask for your understanding. In particular, we hope that, while legal procedures are ongoing, the repeated spread of conflict and fatigue due to definitive claims that do not align with the facts will not continue.

Furthermore, the criminal complaint filed by the artists is currently under investigation in accordance with proper legal procedures, and the artists are faithfully cooperating with the investigation by submitting necessary materials as requested by the authorities. We have officially confirmed that the Yongsan Police Station decided on April 20 to transfer this case to the Financial Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The jurisdiction of the investigating authority is determined based on whether formal requirements are met, not on the substance of the case; therefore, discussing the legal validity of the complaint based on the assigned investigative body merely serves to mislead public opinion. The agency’s legal representative must clarify whether the Financial Crime Investigation Unit reviewed the case and rejected a request for consolidation within less than a day of its transfer on April 20 and through what means such information was obtained. If the agency’s representative received official secrets through improper contact with the police, those involved must bear corresponding responsibility. The artists hope that the facts will be clearly established and appropriate measures taken through lawful procedures conducted by the investigative authorities.

The agency must immediately cease actions that mislead public opinion based on false claims or repeatedly make unfounded accusations against the artists and their legal representatives. If such actions continue, the artists will respond firmly, including through all possible civil and criminal measures.

At present, the dispute over the validity of the termination of the exclusive contract between the artists and the agency will be decided by the court through the injunction proceedings, and the criminal complaint will also be subject to legal judgment through the investigative process. Rather than continuing to make unilateral claims through the media using false information or definitive expressions, we hope that all parties will sincerely cooperate with legal procedures so that a swift resolution and conclusion can be reached. The artists will also do their utmost to ensure that the matter is resolved as quickly as possible.