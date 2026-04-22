Galaxy Corporation Denies Reports Of Recruiting Baekhyun

Galaxy Corporation has denied rumors regarding the recruitment of singer Baekhyun.

On April 22, a media outlet reported that Baekhyun is in talks to sign an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, the agency that currently represents G-Dragon.

In response to the report, a representative from Galaxy Corporation stated, “The reports regarding discussions of signing an exclusive contract with Baekhyun are not true.”

Baekhyun had previously established his own independent label INB100, and fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin, who are active as part of the sub-unit EXO-CBX, also joined the label.

The label was subsequently absorbed as a subsidiary of ONE HUNDRED, a company led by CEO Cha Ga Won. However, CEO Cha Ga Won is currently facing allegations of fraud, accused of leveraging the intellectual property (IP) rights of the agency’s artists to receive advance payments while failing to carry out the promised business operations.

In the wake of these events, artists under the umbrella—including THE BOYZ, Lee Seung Gi, VIVIZ, Lee Mujin, and BE’O—have been leaving the company, and EXO-CBX has also sent a formal notice of contract termination.

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