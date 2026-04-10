Chen, Baekhyun, And Xiumin Reportedly Notify INB100 Of Contract Termination

Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin have reportedly moved to terminate their contracts with INB100.

On April 10, THE FACT reported that Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin sent a formal notice in late March to INB100 CEO Cha Ga Won, informing her of their intent to terminate their exclusive contracts while requesting clarification regarding unpaid settlements and other alleged contract violations. Despite allowing an additional two weeks for a response, the trio reportedly did not receive a satisfactory explanation and ultimately decided to proceed with the termination.

In response to the report, Cha Ga Won’s side stated, “We are working to normalize the company. We will do our best to resolve the situation, whether through additional investment or by using personal funds.”

INB100 is a company Baekhyun established while preparing to become independent from SM Entertainment. In May 2024, it was incorporated as a subsidiary of ONE HUNDRED, a company founded by Cha Ga Won and MC Mong. Cha Ga Won later became the largest shareholder, overseeing INB100 alongside ONE HUNDRED and Big Planet Made Entertainment.

Prior to Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, several artists under Cha Ga Won—including nine members of THE BOYZ from ONE HUNDRED, as well as Taemin, Lee Mujin, BE’O, VIVIZ, and Lee Seung Gi from Big Planet Made Entertainment—had also notified the company of their contract terminations.

Cha Ga Won is currently facing three fraud allegations. She is suspected of signing contracts involving the use of her artists’ intellectual property and receiving large advance payments without carrying out the related business. Police are reportedly consolidating the cases and continuing their investigation.

Stay tuned for updates.

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