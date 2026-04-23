Kwon Sang Woo Confirmed To Star In “Study Group 2” As Hwang Minhyun’s Uncle 

Kwon Sang Woo will be teaming up with Hwang Minhyun in “Study Group 2”!

According to TVING on April 23, Kwon Sang Woo is set to appear in the original series “Study Group Season 2.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Study Group” is a high school action-comedy about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst in the world, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams. The drama ranked in the Top 5 for over 140 regions on Viki, proving its global success.

Following its success, production for Season 2 was confirmed, with filming already underway since last month.

In the new season, Kwon Sang Woo will take on the role of Jeon Young Ha, Youn Ga Min’s uncle who taught Youn Ga Min “forbidden fighting techniques.” Though he was ultimately cut off by his sister for secretly training his nephew, he stands out as a warm and deeply human character who remains by Youn Ga Min’s side, offering support and guidance.

While waiting for more updates on Season 2, watch Season 1 of “Study Group” on Viki below!

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