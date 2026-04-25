April Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 25, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 25 to April 25.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,262,989, marking a 27.60 percent increase in their score since March.

Lim Young Woong maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,390,625, marking a 12.81 percent rise in his score since last month.

IVE held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 5,832,563, marking a 34.83 percent increase in their score since March.

BLACKPINK remained unmoving at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,879,743, marking a 23.72 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Wanna One shot to fifth place after seeing a whopping 174.11 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,202,886 for April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. IVE
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. Wanna One
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. Kim Yong Bin
  8. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  9. Stray Kids
  10. aespa
  11. SEVENTEEN
  12. Hearts2Hearts
  13. Lee Chan Won
  14. Park Ji Hyeon
  15. EXO
  16. BIGBANG
  17. Sung Si Kyung
  18. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  19. Park Seo Jin
  20. CORTIS
  21. Jang Yoon Jung
  22. HANRORO
  23. TWS
  24. IU
  25. TWICE
  26. OH MY GIRL
  27. Red Velvet
  28. Young Tak
  29. Woody
  30. BIBI

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

aespa
BIBI
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
EXO
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
IU
IVE
Jang Yoon Jung
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
MAMAMOO
Oh My Girl
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
Red Velvet
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Sung Si Kyung
TWICE
TWS
Wanna One
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Young Tak

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