April Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 25 to April 25.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,262,989, marking a 27.60 percent increase in their score since March.

Lim Young Woong maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,390,625, marking a 12.81 percent rise in his score since last month.

IVE held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 5,832,563, marking a 34.83 percent increase in their score since March.

BLACKPINK remained unmoving at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,879,743, marking a 23.72 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Wanna One shot to fifth place after seeing a whopping 174.11 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,202,886 for April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now