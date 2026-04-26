Watch: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Are Key Players In A Battle For Gold In 'Gold Land' Teaser

“Gold Land” has shared a more in-depth look at its intriguing characters!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

The character teaser introduces each of the main players in a battle to take the gold. Kim Hee Joo, a conflicted individual, claims, “I have the gold bars—it’s mine.” She asks, “If it doesn’t belong to anyone, why can’t I have it?” adding, “If I can just have this, I can do anything, and I also don’t have to do anything.”

Kim Sung Cheol plays Woo Gi, who finds out Hee Joo possesses smuggled gold and deliberately approaches her while eyeing the gold. He urges, “I’m here to help you,” making a promise with Kim Hee Joo. However, he gradually becomes violent as a man “honest in the face of desires.”

Lee Hyun Wook transforms into Lee Do Kyung, Kim Hee Joo’s lover and the catalyst of the incident. He tells Hee Joo, “Let’s change all the gold bars into cash and leave here.” He adds, “Trust me, and please do as I say.”

Lee Kwang Soo portrays Director Park, who promises to retrieve the casket with the gold bars, showing that he’s not afraid to use violent means to do so.

Corrupt police officer Kim Jin Man, portrayed by Kim Hee Won, shows an unexpected side as he wavers in the sight of gold. Finally, Moon Jung Hee, portraying Hee Joo’s mother, shows the dangerous results of greed.

Watch the character teaser below!

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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Also check out Kim Sung Cheol in “Project Y”:

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