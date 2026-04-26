NCT WISH Smashes Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Ode To Love'

NCT WISH is soaring to new heights with their latest comeback!

Last week, NCT’s youngest unit made their return with their first full-length album “Ode to Love” on April 20. By the end of the day, “Ode to Love” had already sold over 1.2 million copies, making it NCT WISH’s first album ever to surpass 1 million first-day sales.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Ode to Love” went on to sell an impressive total of 1,825,925 copies in the first week of its release (April 20 to 26)—easily breaking NCT WISH’s previous first-week sales record of 1,395,217 set by their mini album “COLOR” last year.

Meanwhile, NCT WISH’s title track “Ode to Love” reached No. 3 on Melon’s Top 100, marking a new career high for the group on the chart.

Congratulations to NCT WISH!