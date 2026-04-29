'Guardian: The Lonely And Great God' 10th Anniversary Special Starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, And Yoo In Na Shares Filming Details

The “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” cast has reunited!

Following reports from news outlets, tvN confirmed, “The four actors (Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na) filmed a travel variety show for one night and two days in Gangneung of Gangwon Province from April 24 to 25.”

Previously, it was announced that the main cast of “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” will be reuniting for an upcoming 10th anniversary special. The program will be helmed by producing director Hwang Da Won of “Handsome Trot” and “City Girls on the Climb.”

The upcoming reunion program is slated to air in the first half of 2026.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” on Viki:

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