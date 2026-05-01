Exclusive: PLAVE Gets Candid About Their Success As A Virtual Group, Member Strengths, 'Caligo' Series, And More

PLAVE has joined Soompi for an exclusive interview!

Having recently made a successful comeback with their fourth mini album ‘Caligo Pt.2,’ PLAVE sat down with Soompi to share insight into the new music, their creative process, the path they are taking as a virtual group, and more.

Read the full interview below:

Why was “HMPH! (feat. SOLE)” chosen as the pre-release track and “Born Savage” as the title track for this album? How would you describe their different charms?

YEJUN: “HMPH! (feat. SOLE)” was actually considered as a title track candidate at one point. However, since the song has a clear easy-listening appeal, we felt it could reach a wider audience without feeling overwhelming. Because “Born Savage” is such a powerful and intense track, we decided it would be better to share “HMPH! (feat. SOLE)” as a pre-release track, as it carries a lighter, more exciting energy that fits well with the spring season. EUNHO: The pre-release track “HMPH! (feat. SOLE)” and the title track “Born Savage” have completely opposite charms! “HMPH! (feat. SOLE)” is a song that feels perfect for a walk through a city filled with cherry blossoms. It’s also our first time featuring another artist on our song, and SOLE’s vocals really added a fresh and bright touch to the track. Musically, it felt like a great new attempt for us. On the other hand, “Born Savage” is a track that amplifies our raw and powerful rock energy. We wanted to capture a phoenix-like feeling, rising from the ashes and reigniting the flame. It’s the kind of song that’s great to listen to when you need motivation, whether you’re working out or pushing yourself through something.

What are some distinctions for the ‘Caligo’ duology in comparison to the ‘ASTERUM’ trilogy? What does Part 2 show that Part 1 didn’t?

NOAH: If the ‘ASTERUM’ series portrayed a bright narrative of our birth and encounter, the ‘Caligo’ series deals with the confusion and fights we face when confronting an adversary. If ‘Caligo Pt.1’ represented the beginning of darker emotions and a sense of “Dash,” then ‘Caligo Pt.2’ can be seen as the stage of “explosion” to fully accept who we are now and move forward with confidence. HAMIN: In the music video of “Born Savage” from ‘Caligo Pt.2,’ there are scenes where our outfits and weapons are upgraded. You’ll be able to see more intense and determined moments from PLAVE, such as powerful kicking action using my special weapon and coordinated group operations that highlight our teamwork, which are much more intense than ‘Caligo Pt.1.’ BAMBY: Performance-wise, ‘Caligo Pt.2’ has become much stronger and more powerful. We prepared striking concepts with eye-catching special effects and makeup for the performance. While our previous title track, “Dash,” carried a tense, heightened sensitivity before the full battle began, “Born Savage” clearly shows a more confident side of PLAVE taking the lead in the fight.

What is your favorite part of the creative process of making a new album?

EUNHO: Honestly, the most exciting part is the early stage of developing a track, when we’re throwing around ideas among the producer members and shaping them together. On the other hand, the most challenging part for me is recording. Once I step into the recording booth, I feel this strong desire to push beyond what I already have. Especially for this title track, “Born Savage,” the concept itself calls for a rough, intense tone that I really strive for, so I remember raising my energy a lot in the booth, almost like trying to awaken the wolf inside me. NOAH: For me, recording and the post-production process, such as mixing and mastering, are the most important. To be honest, it would be a lie to say it’s always enjoyable. It’s a meticulous, perfectionist process where we refine every detail of the sound and keep revising until we’re satisfied. It’s tough but also rewarding because you can really hear the difference in the final result! HAMIN: I really enjoy the process of working on choreography with BAMBY, as we constantly revise and refine it to find the best possible version. Sometimes we get so full of ideas that we end up calling or messaging each other non-stop. Filming the music video is tough, but fun as well. I’m pretty confident when it comes to physical performance, so I often share ideas for the choreography incorporated in the action scenes. And when I watch the finished music video later, I sometimes find myself thinking, “Wow, I really look like an action hero!” and quietly admiring it by myself.

What is it like to meet international fans on tour? Are there any especially memorable moments from the “DASH: Quantum Leap” tour?

YEJUN: It’s hard to put into words what it feels like to meet PLLIs in different cities in person. Especially when they sing along to our songs, it sends chills through my whole body. It was a moment where I truly felt, firsthand, what it means to connect through music even without sharing the same language. BAMBY: In addition, what made it special was how each city had its own unique energy from the fans. One moment that really stands out to me is when I was dancing on stage and PLLIs created waves with their light sticks.

What would you choose as PLAVE’s most memorable achievement so far?

NOAH: I think it would have to be the moment we won first place on a major music show for the first time. At the beginning, there were doubts from people who wondered, “Can a virtual idol group really make it?” But in the end, we proved ourselves through our skills. The achievements our PLLIs helped us build, one by one, have come together to make PLAVE what it is today. Oh, and recently, BAMBY passing the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test) N2 is also a huge accomplishment for our team. BAMBY: Personally, I think the “DASH: Quantum Leap” tour has been our biggest achievement. It still feels unreal that we were able to go beyond Asterum and meet fans from various regions around the world. And recently, as I’ve taken on a 5th-generation MC role, I’ve been reading more and studying famous quotes. I’d love to show the results of my studies soon as well! EUNHO: Seeing our songs on the streaming platform charts made me incredibly happy and proud. Even now, every time we release a song or an album, it still feels surreal. Whenever I hear our songs playing in places like cafes, stores, or restaurants in Terra, I feel so proud of PLAVE and our PLLIs.

After three years, PLAVE has reached unprecedented success as a virtual idol group. What is PLAVE’s strength as a virtual group, and what are some limitations you have faced?

HAMIN: I think our biggest strength is communication. And something we can confidently call a strength is that every single one of PLAVE members has a strong interest in comedy. That’s probably why people enjoy our content so much. As for challenges, I think it’s the pressure of having to carve out a completely new path ourselves. But now, even that difficulty has become something we embrace and turn into part of our charm. YEJUN: Our unity as a group is also one of our strengths. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses well, which allows us to bring out each other’s full potential. I think that’s why we were able to create an a cappella track like “Blossom Parade” from the latest album, using only our voices without any instrumental backing. It was made possible by our strong teamwork. On the other hand, a challenge would be the preconceptions people have. In the early days of our debut, it was hard not to be aware of them. But now, after three years, I think we’ve grown confident enough to face those perceptions directly, especially because we have PLLIs who support and love us.

What are the greatest strengths of the member sitting next to you?

HAMIN → NOAH: He naturally leads everyone in a calm and comfortable way. No matter what concerns I share, NOAH always listens and gives sincere advice. That’s why I sometimes feel like he’s a true adult. NOAH → BAMBY: One of BAMBY’s biggest strengths is his flexible way of thinking. Sometimes he points out things I hadn’t even considered, and in those moments, it feels like a complicated problem suddenly unravels. BAMBY→ YEJUN: YEJUN is like the ocean. You can feel how he embraces everything with a broad and open mind while continuing to move forward. Seeing that sense of responsibility makes him incredibly reassuring as a fellow member. YEJUN → EUNHO: EUNHO gets along with everyone so effortlessly. He has such a positive and easygoing personality that just being around him lifts your energy and mood. Since most of our team tends to be more introverted, having someone as lively and sociable as EUNHO helps keep PLAVE’s energy up. EUNHO → HAMIN: HAMIN’s greatest strengths are his incredible ability to absorb things and his natural sensibility. Not just in dance and physical performance, but also in vocals and music, his speed of learning new things is unmatched. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he’ll be like next year.

How would you describe what PLAVE is to you?

YEJUN: To me, PLAVE is destiny. It’s the only path that allowed me to meet PLLIs, and it’s like a home where I pour all of my sincerity. BAMBY: PLAVE is the source of energy that keeps me growing and moving forward. It makes me want to do better and move more people emotionally. Thanks to PLLIs who love and believe in PLAVE, my world keeps expanding.

What is your ultimate goal or dream for PLAVE as a group?

NOAH: Our goal is to become an idol group without limits. Both technically and musically, we want to keep showing new sides of ourselves without being confined to any boundaries. And beyond language and cultural barriers, we want PLAVE’s music to resonate throughout Terra. EUNHO: I want to see PLAVE’s songs charting in different regions around the world. There are still so many cities and venues we haven’t visited yet! We’ll keep working hard to connect with more audiences and create legendary stages that are uniquely ours. HAMIN: As artists, I want us to firmly establish PLAVE’s own distinct color, and I think that ultimately ties back to our original intentions. As the other members said, there are still so many areas left for us to explore. I want to show more of PLAVE’s unique performances so that people look forward to what we’ll do next.

Check out the “Born Savage” music video here, and stay tuned for Soompi’s exclusive content with PLAVE!

Photo Credit: VLAST