Ryu Seung Ryong, Kim Hye Yoon, Moon Sang Min, Lee Chae Min, And More Confirmed For 'The Miracles Of The Namiya General Store' Drama Adaptation

Disney+’s upcoming drama “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” (working title) has revealed its star-studded cast and broadcast schedule!

On April 30, Disney+ announced the production of the drama adaptation of the bestselling novel “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” along with its star-studded cast lineup.

“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store,” which is one of author Higashino Keigo’s best-known novels, tells the story of three thieves who hide out in the Namiya General Store, a place where the past and present connect. While writing replies to letters asking for advice, they come face-to-face with the secret behind a miracle-like connection intertwined with their own lives.

First, the role of Go Min Joong, the owner who anchors the Namiya General Store, will be played by trusted actor Ryu Seung Ryong. The lineup that will enrich the episodes is also robust: Kim Hye Yoon, Moon Sang Min, Lee Chae Min, and Yoon Kyung Ho are set to add vitality to the drama.

The trio of petty thieves who hide in the general store will be played by Kang You Seok, Park Jung Woo, and Kim Sung Jung.

Furthermore, the cast is completed by the addition of Go Ah Sung, Lee Soo Kyung, Kim Min Ha, Bae In Hyuk, Park Hee Soon, Oh Na Ra, Moon Woo Jin, and Park Se Wan, all of whom will add density to the narrative.

The special appearance lineup is equally spectacular. Veteran actress Yum Jung Ah, the deeply emotive Yeom Hye Ran, the multi-faceted Jung Chaeyeon, and the sincere actor Jang Dong Yoon will appear to make the narrative even richer.

Currently, the cast and crew are in the midst of filming to greet fans around the world in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, check out Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job”:

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Also watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below:

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Or watch Moon Sang Min in “Cinderella at 2AM”:

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