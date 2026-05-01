Watch: CORTIS Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'M Countdown' With 'REDRED'; Performances By ILLIT, KATSEYE, And More

CORTIS has won the first music show trophy of their career!

On the April 30 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,902 points, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performance, first win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ILLIT, KATSEYE, TWS, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, Park Ji Hoon, NEXZ, &TEAM, CRAVITY, 82MAJOR, Lee Chae Yeon, XngHan&Xoul, Yuju, Soyou, QWER, EVNNE, UNCHILD, CLOSE YOUR EYES, and KEYVITUP.

Check out their performances below!

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

TWS – “All the Possibilities” and “You, You”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

Park Ji Hoon – “Bodyelse”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

&TEAM – “Bewitched” (Korean version)

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

Yuju – “First Love Is a Curse”

Soyou – “Girl”

QWER – “CEREMONY”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”