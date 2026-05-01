KATSEYE Cancels 'Music Bank' Appearance At Last Minute

KATSEYE will no longer be performing on today’s episode of “Music Bank.”

On May 1, KATSEYE’s agency announced that the group would not be able to appear on “Music Bank” during their time in Korea “due to scheduling commitments.”

The full English announcement is as follows:

Hello,

This is KATSEYE Weverse.



Due to scheduling commitments, KATSEYE is unfortunately unable to join the team at KBS2 Music Bank this trip but hope to visit and perform with them on a future occasion.



We sincerely appreciate your continued support during KATSEYE’s time in Korea.

You can check out KATSEYE’s “M Countdown” performance of their new single “PINKY UP” here.