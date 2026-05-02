Watch: NCT WISH Takes 2nd Win For 'Ode To Love' On 'Music Core'; Performances By ILLIT, KATSEYE, TWS, And More

NCT WISH has won a second music show trophy for their hit song “Ode to Love”!

On the May 2 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love,” and Yena’s “Catch Catch.” NCT WISH ultimately took the win with a total of 6,333 points.

Congratulations to NCT WISH! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ILLIT, KATSEYE, TWS, LE SSERAFIM, CORTIS, Park Ji Hoon, NEXZ, &TEAM, CRAVITY, Lee Chae Yeon, 82MAJOR, XngHan&Xoul, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, QWER, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, UNCHILD, KEYVITUP, and ORBIT.

Check out their performances below!

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

TWS – “All the Possibilities” and “You, You”

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

Park Ji Hoon – “Bodyelse”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

&TEAM – “Bewitched” (Korean version)

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

MAMAMOO’s Wheein – “The Symphony of Bad Boys”

QWER – “CEREMONY”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

KEYVITUP – “LEGENDARY”

ORBIT – “DADADA (Korean Ver.)”