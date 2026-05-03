Watch: CORTIS Runs From A Mob In Suspenseful MV Teaser For 'TNT'

CORTIS has shared a sneak peek of the music video that will accompany their comeback!

On May 3, CORTIS released a music video teaser for “TNT,” one of the B-sides from their upcoming mini album “GREENGREEN.” The title track of the EP, “REDRED,” was pre-released two weeks ago.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, “TNT” is a song that captures CORTIS’s fiery, explosive energy. The music video for the track will be released together with the group’s mini album “GREENGREEN” on May 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

The music video teaser for “TNT” opens with a gritty guitar riff before showing the CORTIS members on the run as a massive mob of people closes in on them.

After “TNT,” CORTIS will also release a music video for their B-side “ACAI” on May 11.

Check out CORTIS’s new music video teaser for “TNT” below!