Watch: NCT WISH Takes 1st-Ever 'Inkigayo' Win With 'Ode To Love'; Performances By KATSEYE, TWS, CORTIS, And More

Watch: NCT WISH Takes 1st-Ever "Inkigayo" Win With "Ode To Love"; Performances By KATSEYE, TWS, CORTIS, And More

Music
May 03, 2026
by E Cha

NCT WISH has snagged a third music show trophy for “Ode to Love”!

On the May 3 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love.” NCT WISH ultimately took the win with a total of 5,456 points, marking their first time winning first place on “Inkigayo.”

Congratulations to NCT WISH! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ILLIT, KATSEYE, TWS, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, Park Ji Hoon, NEXZ, &TEAM, Lee Chae Yeon, CRAVITY, 82MAJOR, XngHan&Xoul, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, UNCHILD, KEYVITUP, Choi Eunbin and Hong Seung Min, and 5TION.

Check out their performances below!

(SBS has not yet uploaded a video of ILLIT’s performance.)

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

TWS – “All the Possibilities” and “You, You”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

Park Ji Hoon – “Bodyelse”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

&TEAM – “Bewitched” (Korean version)

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

KEYVITUP – “LEGENDARY”

Choi Eunbin and Hong Seung Min – “How Are You”

5TION – “On Your Side”

5tion
82MAJOR
andTEAM
Choi Eunbin
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
CRAVITY
EVNNE
Hong Seung Min
ILLIT
Inkigayo
KATSEYE
KEYVITUP
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chae Yeon
NCT WISH
NEXZ
Park Ji Hoon
TWS
UNCHILD
XngHan&Xoul

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read