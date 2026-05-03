Watch: NCT WISH Takes 1st-Ever "Inkigayo" Win With "Ode To Love"; Performances By KATSEYE, TWS, CORTIS, And More
NCT WISH has snagged a third music show trophy for “Ode to Love”!
On the May 3 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love.” NCT WISH ultimately took the win with a total of 5,456 points, marking their first time winning first place on “Inkigayo.”
Congratulations to NCT WISH! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included ILLIT, KATSEYE, TWS, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, Park Ji Hoon, NEXZ, &TEAM, Lee Chae Yeon, CRAVITY, 82MAJOR, XngHan&Xoul, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, UNCHILD, KEYVITUP, Choi Eunbin and Hong Seung Min, and 5TION.
Check out their performances below!
(SBS has not yet uploaded a video of ILLIT’s performance.)
KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”
TWS – “All the Possibilities” and “You, You”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”
Park Ji Hoon – “Bodyelse”
NEXZ – “Mmchk”
&TEAM – “Bewitched” (Korean version)
Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”
CRAVITY – “AWAKE”
82MAJOR – “Sign”
XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”
EVNNE – “Backtalk”
CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”
UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”
KEYVITUP – “LEGENDARY”
Choi Eunbin and Hong Seung Min – “How Are You”
5TION – “On Your Side”