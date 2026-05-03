Watch: NCT WISH Takes 1st-Ever 'Inkigayo' Win With 'Ode To Love'; Performances By KATSEYE, TWS, CORTIS, And More

NCT WISH has snagged a third music show trophy for “Ode to Love”!

On the May 3 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love.” NCT WISH ultimately took the win with a total of 5,456 points, marking their first time winning first place on “Inkigayo.”

Congratulations to NCT WISH! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ILLIT, KATSEYE, TWS, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, Park Ji Hoon, NEXZ, &TEAM, Lee Chae Yeon, CRAVITY, 82MAJOR, XngHan&Xoul, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, UNCHILD, KEYVITUP, Choi Eunbin and Hong Seung Min, and 5TION.

Check out their performances below!

(SBS has not yet uploaded a video of ILLIT’s performance.)

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

TWS – “All the Possibilities” and “You, You”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

Park Ji Hoon – “Bodyelse”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

&TEAM – “Bewitched” (Korean version)

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

KEYVITUP – “LEGENDARY”

Choi Eunbin and Hong Seung Min – “How Are You”

5TION – “On Your Side”