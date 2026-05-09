May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from April 9 to May 9.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,428,385 for May. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “Mexico,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “sold out,” “invite,” and “surpass.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.47 percent positive reactions.

SEVENTEEN rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,621,979, marking an 18.61 percent increase in their score since April.

BIGBANG took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,362,832, marking a 22.94 percent rise in their score since last month.

CORTIS jumped to fourth place after seeing a 68.03 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 3,142,397 for the month.

Finally, EXO rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,489,847 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

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