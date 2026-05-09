May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 09, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from April 9 to May 9.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,428,385 for May. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “Mexico,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “sold out,” “invite,” and “surpass.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.47 percent positive reactions.

SEVENTEEN rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,621,979, marking an 18.61 percent increase in their score since April.

BIGBANG took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,362,832, marking a 22.94 percent rise in their score since last month.

CORTIS jumped to fourth place after seeing a 68.03 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 3,142,397 for the month.

Finally, EXO rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,489,847 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. SEVENTEEN
  3. BIGBANG
  4. CORTIS
  5. EXO
  6. Wanna One
  7. SHINee
  8. THE BOYZ
  9. NCT
  10. TWS
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. Super Junior
  13. Stray Kids
  14. TVXQ
  15. KickFlip
  16. 2PM
  17. TXT
  18. BTOB
  19. MONSTA X
  20. ASTRO
  21. TREASURE
  22. ATEEZ
  23. VIXX
  24. HIGHLIGHT
  25. INFINITE
  26. ZEROBASEONE
  27. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  28. BOYNEXTDOOR
  29. EVNNE
  30. B1A4

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

Watch Now

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ASTRO
ATEEZ
B1A4
BIGBANG
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EVNNE
EXO
Highlight
INFINITE
KickFlip
MONSTA X
NCT
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
THE BOYZ
Treasure
TVXQ
TWS
TXT
VIXX
Wanna One
ZEROBASEONE

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read