Watch: AKMU Takes 1st Win For 'Paradise Of Rumors' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, And More

AKMU has won their first music show trophy for their hit B-side “Paradise of Rumors”!

On the May 9 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” Yena’s “Catch Catch,” and TWS’s “You, You.” AKMU ultimately took the win with a total of 5,733 points.

Congratulations to AKMU! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, CORTIS, TWS, ILLIT, Billlie, CRAVITY, NEXZ, Lee Chae Yeon, XngHan&Xoul, 82MAJOR, NAZE, KIIRAS, UNCHILD, YUHZ, Lee Ye Joon, and Jadu.

Check out their performances below!

BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”

NCT WISH – “Sticky” and “Ode to Love”

CORTIS – “TNT” and “REDRED”

TWS – “You, You”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

Billlie – “ZAP”

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

NAZE – “People Talk”

KIIRAS – “TA TA”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Lee Ye Joon – “Living in the same time”

Jadu – “Words, words, words”