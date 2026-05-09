Watch: AKMU Takes 1st Win For "Paradise Of Rumors" On "Music Core"; Performances By BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, And More
AKMU has won their first music show trophy for their hit B-side “Paradise of Rumors”!
On the May 9 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” Yena’s “Catch Catch,” and TWS’s “You, You.” AKMU ultimately took the win with a total of 5,733 points.
Congratulations to AKMU! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, CORTIS, TWS, ILLIT, Billlie, CRAVITY, NEXZ, Lee Chae Yeon, XngHan&Xoul, 82MAJOR, NAZE, KIIRAS, UNCHILD, YUHZ, Lee Ye Joon, and Jadu.
Check out their performances below!
BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”
NCT WISH – “Sticky” and “Ode to Love”
CORTIS – “TNT” and “REDRED”
TWS – “You, You”
ILLIT – “It’s Me”
Billlie – “ZAP”
CRAVITY – “AWAKE”
NEXZ – “Mmchk”
Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”
XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”
82MAJOR – “Sign”
NAZE – “People Talk”
KIIRAS – “TA TA”
UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”
YUHZ – “Rush Rush”
Lee Ye Joon – “Living in the same time”
Jadu – “Words, words, words”