May Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 10, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from April 10 to May 10.

IVE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,663,701. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “ARCH-IVE,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “charming,” and “sold out.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.41 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,944,164.

ILLIT shot to third place after seeing a whopping 286.80 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 3,351,051 for the month.

LE SSERAFIM took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,922,334, marking a 28.54 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, TWICE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,718,410, marking a 31.20 percent increase in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. ILLIT
  4. LE SSERAFIM
  5. TWICE
  6. aespa
  7. Hearts2Hearts
  8. Red Velvet
  9. KiiiKiii
  10. KISS OF LIFE
  11. OH MY GIRL
  12. BABYMONSTER
  13. NMIXX
  14. Apink
  15. fromis_9
  16. i-dle
  17. WJSN
  18. MAMAMOO
  19. STAYC
  20. H1-KEY
  21. izna
  22. ITZY
  23. tripleS
  24. KATSEYE
  25. Kep1er
  26. FIFTY FIFTY
  27. Girls’ Generation
  28. Girl’s Day
  29. MEOVV
  30. VIVIZ

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MEOVV
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
VIVIZ
WJSN

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