May Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from April 10 to May 10.

IVE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,663,701. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “ARCH-IVE,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “charming,” and “sold out.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.41 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,944,164.

ILLIT shot to third place after seeing a whopping 286.80 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 3,351,051 for the month.

LE SSERAFIM took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,922,334, marking a 28.54 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, TWICE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,718,410, marking a 31.20 percent increase in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!